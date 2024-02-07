Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بدا مرتبكاً... فيديو جديد لبايدن يُثير الجدل نَسِيَ إسم "حماس"!

Lebanon 24
07-02-2024 | 06:23
A-
A+
Doc-P-1161649-638429091915212133.jpg
Doc-P-1161649-638429091915212133.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
ضجت وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي في الساعات الماضية بفيديو يظهر هفوة جديدة للرئيس الاميركي جو بايدن خلال تعليقه على رد حركة حماس على الاتفاق المقترح لإطلاق سراح الرهائن المحتجزين في غزة.

وقال بايدن: "هناك بعض التحرك، ولا أريد، لا أريد، دعني أختار كلماتي هناك بعض التحرك. كان هناك رد من المعارضة، ولكن..".

ليرد المراسل: "حماس؟"، فيجيب بايدن: "نعم أنا آسف، حماس". ثم تابع قائلاً: "يبدو أن الأمر مبالغ فيه بعض الشيء، هناك مفاوضات مستمرة الآن". (العربية)
 
 
Advertisement

عربي-دولي

منوعات

فيديو

تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
23:45 | 2024-02-06 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
14:43 | 2024-02-06 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
03:17 | 2024-02-07 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
09:51 | 2024-02-06 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
08:37 | 2024-02-06 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
08:11 | 2024-02-07
08:05 | 2024-02-07
07:30 | 2024-02-07
07:12 | 2024-02-07
07:11 | 2024-02-07
07:09 | 2024-02-07
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
رمضانيات
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24