عربي-دولي

جيش الإحتلال يستفز أهالي غزة.. فيديو يُظهر نهب الجنود لمنازل الفلسطينيين

Lebanon 24
11-02-2024 | 03:45
يواصل جنود الإحتلال استفزاز أهالي غزة، من خلال نشر مقاطع فيديو من داخل منزلهم، وهم يقومون بالعبث بمحتوياتها، فمن الطهي بمطابخ بيوت الفلسطينيين بعد إخلائها والتباهي، حتى تفجير المنازل بغرض الاستهزاء وغيرها الكثير، جديد هذه التصرفات، كان نشر الجندي الإسرائيلي آرون رافائيل المتمركز في حي الرمال غرب مدينة غزة، مقطع فيديو عبر حسابه على تطبيق "تيك توك" يظهر فيه وهو ينهب منازل الفلسطينيين ويسرق ساعات باهظة الثمن.

كما أظهر المقطع الشاب وهو يتجول داخل منزل أفرغ من ساكنيه جراء القصف الإسرائيلي المستمر منذ أشهر، ثم بدأ يصوب عدسة كاميرته على الدمار الذي حلّ بالمكان.
 
إلى أن ركز لقطته على ما حصده من صيد ثمين بعد أن نهب البيت وسرق مجوهرات أصحابه وحاجاتهم.

وبينما شن بعضهم حملات شرسة على حساب الجندي الإسرائيلي في تيك توك، وسط انتقادات واسعة، يبدو أن الأخير قام بإغلاق صفحته أمام العامة.

ففي محاولة لدخول حسابه من قبل العربية.نت تبين أنه غير موجود.

يذكر أن هذه ليست الحادثة الأولى، فمنذ اندلاع الحرب في قطاع غزة يوم السابع من أكتوبر، لاسيما بعيد انطلاق عملية الغزو البري الإسرائيلي للقطاع الفلسطيني المحاصر، انتشرت العديد من الفيديوهات التي وصفت بالمسيئة لجنود إسرائيليين.

فقد صور بعضهم إتلاف مساعدات إنسانية داخل القطاع، كما استعرض البعض الآخر بفخر قصف منازل وبيوت مدنية.

في حين نشر عدد من الجنود دخولهم منازل فلسطينية واستعراض ما بداخل غرف النوم حتى ودواليب الملابس، ساخرين.(العربية)

المصدر: العربية

