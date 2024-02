حادث مريب جنوبي المخا في اليمن.. إليكم التفاصيل (صورة)

UKMTO WARNING



INCIDENT 029



UKMTO has received a report of Incident, 40NM South of AL Mukha, Yemen. Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTOhttps://t.co/XsgrK5uW2N#MaritimeSecurity #MarSec pic.twitter.com/FBd1gCIufC