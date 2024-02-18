بالفيديو: هفوة جديدة لرئيس أميركا.. هذا ما دعا اليه في تصريحاته!

Too Much Sun?
President Biden speaks from his vacation home in Delaware, demands Congress come back early from vacation and pass legislation "Funding NATO".
Is this more proof he is unfit for office?#Bidendementia pic.twitter.com/cWiq2m0Zyh
— Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) February 18, 2024
Too Much Sun?
President Biden speaks from his vacation home in Delaware, demands Congress come back early from vacation and pass legislation "Funding NATO".
Is this more proof he is unfit for office?#Bidendementia pic.twitter.com/cWiq2m0Zyh