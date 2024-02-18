Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو: هفوة جديدة لرئيس أميركا.. هذا ما دعا اليه في تصريحاته!

18-02-2024 | 11:34
وقع الرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن في زلة جديدة خلال تصريحات صحفية، حين دعا الكونغرس الأميركي لضرورة تمويل حلف شمال الأطلسي بدلا من أوكرانيا.

وقال بايدن في تصريحاته: "إن فكرة انسحاب الولايات المتحدة من أوكرانيا والسماح لحلف شمال الأطلسي بالانقسام تتعارض تماما مع مصالح واشنطن.. حان الوقت للتأكد من أن الكونغرس يحقق هدفه ويمرر تشريعا لتمويل التحالف".
 
 
وبايدن هو أكبر رئيس في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة، وقد ارتكب زلات وأخطاء بشكل متكرر خلال تصريحاته العامة. ففي نهاية تشرين الأول الماضي، شكر الفلسطينيين بدلا من الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي على عملهم في توصيل المساعدات الإنسانية إلى غزة.

كما أخطأ ذات مرة بين لقب رئيس الوزراء الهندي ناريندرا مودي أثناء لقاء معه في البيت الأبيض، وفي إحدى هفواته قال إن "غراند كانيون (الأخدود العظيم في ولاية أريزونا) هو أحد عجائب الدنيا التسعة". (روسيا اليوم)

عربي-دولي

منوعات

