عربي-دولي

استخدمه الحوثي للمرة الأولى.. تفاصيل استهداف أميركا قارب مسيّر تحت المياه

Lebanon 24
19-02-2024 | 01:33
أعلنت واشنطن، الأحد، أن قواتها في البحر الأحمر "نفذت خمس ضربات بنجاح في إجراء للدفاع عن النفس" لإحباط هجمات من المناطق التي يسيطر عليها الحوثيون في اليمن.

وقال الجيش الأميركي إن الضربات نفذت في الساعة الثالثة والثامنة مساء بتوقيت صنعاء، وهي جزء من سلسلة إجراءات اتخذتها الولايات المتحدة وحلفاؤها ضد الحوثيين، بهدف وقف هجماتهم المتكررة في الممرات الملاحية في البحر الأحمر.

وأوردت القيادة المركزية العسكرية الأميركية "سنتكوم" في بيان أن الضربات شملت إحباط "أول استخدام ملحوظ من الحوثيين لمركبة تحت الماء غير مأهولة منذ بدء الهجمات" في تشرين الأول.
كما استهدفت زورقا مسيّرا، وكان استخدام زوارق مماثلة نادرا نسبيا. وأضاف البيان أن الضربات الثلاث الأخرى استهدفت صواريخ كروز مضادة للسفن.

وتابع: "حددت القيادة المركزية الأميركية صواريخ كروز المضادة للسفن، والسفينتين واحدة تحت الماء والأخرى السطحية غير المأهولتين، في المناطق التي يسيطر عليها الحوثيون في اليمن، وقررت أنها تمثل تهديدا وشيكا لسفن البحرية الأميركية والسفن التجارية في المنطقة"، مشيرا إلى أن الضربات هدفها "جعل المياه الدولية محمية وأكثر أمانا".(العربية)
المصدر: العربية
