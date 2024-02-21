تصريح مستفزّ لنائب أميركيّ عن أطفال غزة: يجب قتلهم جميعا

“I THINK WE SHOULD KILL THEM ALL”
🇺🇸 American politician Andy Ogles says he has seen the footage of Palestinian children blown apart…
Then answers “ I THINK WE SHOULD KILL THEM ALL”.. referring to the children of Palestine..🇵🇸💔 pic.twitter.com/kFMxfoPwKT
— Pelham (@Resist_05) February 21, 2024
