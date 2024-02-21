Advertisement

عربي-دولي

تصريح مستفزّ لنائب أميركيّ عن أطفال غزة: يجب قتلهم جميعا

Lebanon 24
21-02-2024 | 09:35
انتشر فيديو عبر مواقع التواصل يظهر النائب الجمهوري آندي أوغلز، وهو يجيب على سؤال بشان مسؤولية بلاده عن مقتل الآلاف من الأطفال الفلسطينيين في قطاع غزة بأنه "يجب قتلهم جميعا".

وندد رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بتصريحات أوغلز، مؤكدين أنها تكشف عن حقيقة مشاعر الكثير من مؤيدي إسرائيل".

وكتب أحد الأشخاص: "عضو الكونغرس آندي أوغلز هو جاسوس إسرائيلي. ويجب طرده من الكونغرس الأميركي". (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
