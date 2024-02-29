Advertisement

عربي-دولي

جنود أميركيون سابقون يحرقون زيهم العسكري (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
29-02-2024 | 08:03
أحرق جنود أميركيون سابقون زيهم العسكري تضامنا مع الجندي آرون بوشنل الذي أحرق نفسه أمام السفارة الإسرائيلية في واشنطن نصرة لفلسطين.
 
وخلال احتفال تأبيني أحرق قدامى المحاربين الأميركيين وناشطون مناهضون للحرب، في وسط مدينة سان خوسيه، ملابسهم العسكرية بلفتة رمزية وشخصية تكريما لتضحية بوشنل.

وتبادل المشاركون القصص والتأملات حول تكلفة الحرب، وسلطوا الضوء على ما يزيد عن 29,000 ضحية فلسطينية منذ بداية النزاع.

وفي شيكاغو، تجمع المئات لإضاءة الشموع تكريما لبوشنل وجميع الذين فقدوا حياتهم في النضال من أجل فلسطين.

وقبل وفاته دعا بوشنيل في تسجيل فيديو إلى "تحرير فلسطين" وقال إنه "لن يكون متواطئا في إبادة جماعية".

