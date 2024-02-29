جنود أميركيون سابقون يحرقون زيهم العسكري (فيديو)

American veterans burn their military uniforms in honour of Aaron Bushnell, who died after setting himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington and denouncing the Israeli genocide in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/pcJMm8qynR
— JubaMalhama. (@juba_malhama) February 29, 2024
