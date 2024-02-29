Advertisement

عربي-دولي

كارثة في بنغلاديش.. حريق هائل بمجمع تجاري يودي بحياة 43 شخصاً! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
29-02-2024 | 22:57
أعلن وزير الصحة في بنغلاديش الخميس، مصرع ما لا يقل عن 43 شخصا وإصابة عشرات آخرين جراء حريق بمجمع تجاري مكون من ستة طوابق في العاصمة دكا.

وقال وزير الصحة سامانتا لال سين، إن الحريق اندلع في وقت متأخر الخميس في المبنى الواقع بمنطقة طريق بيلي في دكا.

وأضاف أن أفراد الإطفاء أنقذوا الناجين وانتشلوا الجثث، وبحلول وقت مبكر من يوم الجمعة توفى ما لا يقل عن 43 شخصا ويجري علاج 22 آخرين.

ووفق أفراد من جهاز الإطفاء فإن الحريق اندلع في مطعم شعبي بالطابق الأول من المبنى، وإنه حاصر العديد من الأشخاص.
 
