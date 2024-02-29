كارثة في بنغلاديش.. حريق هائل بمجمع تجاري يودي بحياة 43 شخصاً! (فيديو)

43 dead in Bangladesh building fire.
"So far 43 people have died from the fire," Bangladesh's health minister Samanta Lal Sen told AFP after visiting the Dhaka Medical College Hospital & an adjoining burn hospital.
— ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) February 29, 2024
