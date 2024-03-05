Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو.. القبض على مشجع ألقى "تحية هتلر"!

Lebanon 24
05-03-2024 | 13:58
A-
A+
Doc-P-1171845-638452693893186298.jpg
Doc-P-1171845-638452693893186298.jpg photos 0
قبل ساعات من القمة المرتقبة بين ناديي بايرن ميونيخ الألماني ولاتسيو الإيطالي، بدوري أبطال أوروبا، شحنت واقعة "سياسية" الأجواء، مساء الثلاثاء.

واعتقلت الشرطة الألمانية مشجعا إيطاليا كان بين نحو 100 من مشجعي نادي لاتسيو، الذين كانوا يرددون كلمات أغنيات فاشية في القاعة التي أعلن فيها أدولف هتلر تأسيس الحزب النازي، وتم تغريمه بسبب أدائه تحية هتلر الشهيرة.

وقال مايكل مارينوالد، المتحدث باسم شرطة ميونيخ، للأسوشيتد برس، الثلاثاء، إن المشجع الشاب، 18 عاما، سيدفع غرامة مالية مكونة من 4 أرقام بعد استدعاء الشرطة إلى قاعة "بيرغربراو هاوس". (سكاي نيوز)
 
 
عربي-دولي

منوعات

تابع
فيديو
