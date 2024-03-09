Advertisement

عربي-دولي

الحرب تستعر في البحر الأحمر.. شاهدوا كيف أسقطت فرقاطة بريطانية مسيرات الحوثي

Lebanon 24
09-03-2024 | 12:55
قال وزير الدفاع البريطاني غرانت شابس، السبت، إن سفينة حربية بريطانية أسقطت طائرتين مسيرتين هجوميتين أطلقتهما جماعة الحوثي، وذلك ضمن الجهود المبذولة لحماية خطوط الشحن في البحر الأحمر.

وأضاف شابس، في منشور على منصة "إكس": "الليلة الماضية، استخدمت الفرقاطة (ريتشموند) صواريخها من طراز (سي سيبتور) لإسقاط طائرتين مسيرتين هجوميتين ونجحت في صد هجوم آخر غير مشروع من قبل الحوثيين المدعومين من إيران".
وتابع: "ستواصل المملكة المتحدة وحلفاؤها اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لإنقاذ الأرواح وحماية حرية الملاحة".(سكاي نيوز عربية)

عربي-دولي

فيديو

تابع
فيديو
