بقعة شمسية فاجأت العلماء وخبراء الطقس.. هذا ما فعلته بالأرض! (فيديو)

Sunspot region AR3599 has shown a lot of potential over recent days, and now it’s started living up to it. It blasted a big M7.4 flare at 12 UTC yesterday. And this eruption caused a coronal mass ejection (CME) to launch out into space! Read more at: https://t.co/dVTIcoTvEg pic.twitter.com/u8iRtcVu9d