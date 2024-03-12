Advertisement

بقعة شمسية فاجأت العلماء وخبراء الطقس.. هذا ما فعلته بالأرض! (فيديو)

12-03-2024 | 09:42
فاجأت بقعة شمسية العلماء وخبراء الطقس الفضائي يوم الأحد 10 آذار، بإطلاق العنان لتوهج شمسي قوي.

وكانت خلال الأيام القليلة الماضية، انبعثت توهجات شمسية طفيفة من البقعة الشمسية الصغيرة نسبيا AR3599، لكنها فاجأت الجميع بإطلاق العنان لتوهج شمسي قوي من فئة M7.4 يوم الأحد الساعة 12:13 بتوقيت غرينتش. وكان التوهج مصحوبا بانبعاث كتلي إكليلي (CME)، وهو إطلاق كبير للبلازما والمجال المغناطيسي من الشمس.

وبحسب موقع spaceweather.com، انطلق الانبعاث الإكليلي عبر الفضاء بسرعة تبلغ نحو 750 كم في الثانية (1.7 مليون ميل في الساعة).
 
 
ومن المتوقع أن يمر الانبعاث الإكليلي أمام كوكبنا، ومع ذلك، ما يزال هناك احتمال لحدوث عواصف مغناطيسية أرضية صغيرة من فئة G1 في 13 آذار، وقد يؤدي تأثير هذه العاصفة الشمسية إلى اضطرابات في أنظمة الأقمار الصناعية ونظام تحديد المواقع العالمي (GPS)، بالإضافة إلى الشفق المحتمل عند خطوط العرض الأعلى. وبعد ثماني دقائق فقط من اندلاع التوهج الشمسي، حدث انقطاع واسع النطاق للراديو في جميع أنحاء إفريقيا وجنوب المحيط الأطلسي.

ووفقا لموقع spaceweather.com، فإن مشغلي الراديو تعرضوا لفقدان الإشارة لمدة تصل إلى 30 دقيقة بعد التوهج.

ويعد انقطاع التيار الكهربائي، مثل هذا أمرا شائعا بعد حدوث انفجارات شمسية قوية، حيث تطلق هذه الأحداث نبضا قويا من الأشعة السينية والأشعة فوق البنفسجية الشديدة التي تنتقل نحو الأرض بسرعة الضوء. وعندما يضرب الإشعاع الغلاف الجوي للأرض، فإنه يؤدي إلى تأين الطبقة العليا المعروفة باسم الغلاف الحراري، ما يتسبب في انقطاع التيار الراديوي على الموجات القصيرة في جزء الأرض الذي كان يواجه الشمس وقت الثوران.

والتوهجات الشمسية هذه، تنطلق عندما تتراكم الطاقة المغناطيسية في الغلاف الجوي للشمس وتنطلق في انفجار قوي من الإشعاع الكهرومغناطيسي. ويتم تصنيفها حسب الحجم إلى مجموعات، بحيث تكون فئة X هي الأقوى، تليها الفئة M الأصغر بعشر مرات من الفئة X، ثم الفئة C، والفئة B، وأخيرا الفئة A، وهي أضعف من أن تؤثر بشكل كبير على الأرض.

وداخل كل فئة، تشير الأرقام من 1 إلى 10 (وما بعدها، بالنسبة لتوهجات الفئة X) إلى القوة النسبية للتوهج. وقد سجل التوهج الأخير قوة بـ M.7.43، وفقا لموقع Spaceweatherlive.com. تم تحقيق هذه النتيجة باستخدام بيانات القمر الصناعي GOES-16 التابع لناسا.

