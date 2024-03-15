Advertisement

عربي-دولي

قتلى وجرحى جرّاء إعصار عنيف اجتاح ولاية أميركية.. ومشاهد مرعبة توثق

Lebanon 24
15-03-2024 | 02:42
لقي ثلاثة أشخاص على الأقل حتفهم، وأصيب العشرات جراء إعصار عنيف اجتاح ولاية إنديانا الأميركية، وفق ما أعلنته وسائل إعلام أميركية.
 
وأشار تلفزيون ABC نقلا عن هيئة الأرصاد الجوية، إلى أنه تم تسجيل ثمانية أعاصير مساء الخميس، في سبع ولايات مختلفة في البلاد.

وغطى الإعصار شريطا من الولايات المتحدة من شمال شرق تكساس عبر أجزاء من أركنساس، وعبر جزء من ولاية إنديانا وحتى أوهايو مساء الخميس، وفقا لهيئة الأرصاد الجوية الوطنية.
 
 


ولم يعرف بعد عدد الضحايا الذين هم الآن تحت الأنقاض، حيث لا تزال عمليات الإنقاذ جارية. (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
