قتلى وجرحى جرّاء إعصار عنيف اجتاح ولاية أميركية.. ومشاهد مرعبة توثق

Just got this video of the tornado that went through Selma and Winchester, Indiana this evening. We know it's caused widespread damage and killed at least 3 people. Thinking of everyone affected tonight.
📹: Blake Bogue pic.twitter.com/GME7L9juNt
— Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) March 15, 2024
🚨#BREAKING: Mass Casualty Incident declared after a catastrophic tornado went through across multiple towns
📌#IndianLake | #Ohio
Currently, a tornado outbreak is underway across Ohio and Indiana states. A catastrophic tornado has just passed through Indian Lake, Ohio,… pic.twitter.com/NsWZsIPslo
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 15, 2024
This video shows a closer look at what appears to be a tornado traveling over the Ohio River from southern Indiana into Kentucky
— kiran joshi (100% Follow Back) (@kiranjoshi235) March 15, 2024
