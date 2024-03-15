Advertisement

قبالة سواحل غزة.. شاهدوا ماذا ظهر هناك! (صورة)

Lebanon 24
15-03-2024 | 07:31
ذكرت وكالة "روسيا اليوم"، اليوم الجمعة، أنه تم رصدُ سفينة المساعدات Open Arms الإسبانية على بعد حوالى ميلين قبالة سواحل غزة.
 
ورجحت الوكالة وصول السفينة إلى القطاع الفلسطيني خلال وقتٍ قصير جداً، لتكون أول سفينة مساعدات تصل إلى القطاع منذ بدء الحرب.

وأبحرت سفينة الإنقاذ "Open Arms" وعلى متنها 200 طن من المساعدات من ميناء لارنكا في قبرص الثلاثاء الماضي في تجربة أولى لإطلاق مسار بحري جديد لإيصال المساعدات إلى سكان قطاع غزة.

وتُعد السفينة التي ترفع العلم الإسباني والمملوكة لجمعية خيرية إسبانية أول سفينة تحمل مساعدات عبر الممر البحري بين الجزيرة المتوسطية وقطاع غزة.

وحذرت الأمم المتحدة من أن وقوع مجاعة واسعة النطاق في قطاع غزة "تكاد تكون حتمية" ما لم تُتخذ إجراءات طارئة.

ودخلت الحرب في غزة يومها الـ161 على وقع استمرار القصف الإسرائيلي من شمال القطاع إلى جنوبه، فيما يعيش السكان كارثة إنسانية.
 
