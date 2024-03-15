قبالة سواحل غزة.. شاهدوا ماذا ظهر هناك! (صورة)

BREAKING| The ship "Open Arms" arrives on Gaza shores from Cyprus carrying nearly 200 tons of humanitarian aid.
The humanitarian aid that Gaza needs is estimated at 20,000 tons to lift the strip out of the Israeli-made starvation. pic.twitter.com/JaCd9qoPla
— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 15, 2024
The @openarms_fund boat, in collaboration with @WCKitchen, carrying 200 tons of aid, is off the coast of north Gaza right now.
Israeli gov shutdown this effort multiple times. With a new #FlourMassacre committed last night, the situation is very tense.
The siege on Gaza must be… pic.twitter.com/pkL8dUkcal
— Fadi Quran (@fadiquran) March 15, 2024
