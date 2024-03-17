Advertisement

عربي-دولي

للمرة الرابعة خلال 3 أشهر.. بركان أيسلندا يطلق حممه من جديد (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
17-03-2024 | 00:36
أعلن مكتب الأرصاد الجوية في أيسلندا أن بركانا ثار السبت للمرة الرابعة منذ كانون الأول، مطلقا حمما برتقالية اللون.
وتحذر السلطات منذ أسابيع من ثوران وشيك في شبه جزيرة ريكيانيس الواقعة جنوبي العاصمة ريكيافيك مباشرة، وهو الثوران السابع للبركان في هذه المنطقة منذ عام 2021. (سكاي نيوز عربية)
المصدر: سكاي نيوز عربية

