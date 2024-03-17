للمرة الرابعة خلال 3 أشهر.. بركان أيسلندا يطلق حممه من جديد (فيديو)

🚨🇮🇸 BREAKING: VOLCANO ERUPTS IN ICELAND
This is the 4th volcanic eruption in Iceland since December.
Icelandic police have declared a state of emergency for the area just south of the capital.
Source: Reuters pic.twitter.com/ORx092oLDZ
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 17, 2024
