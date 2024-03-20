Advertisement

عربي-دولي

ترفع علم هذا البلد.. مصرع 8 أشخاص بانقلاب سفينة وفيديو مؤلم يوثق المشهد

Lebanon 24
20-03-2024 | 07:54
لقي 8 أشخاص مصرعهم اليوم الأربعاء، جراء انقلاب سفينة ترفع العلم الكوري الجنوبي قبالة سواحل اليابان، وفق ما أعلنه خفر السواحل الياباني.

وأكد ناطق باسم خفر السواحل لوكالة "فرانس برس" خبر وفاة الأشخاص الثمانية في المستشفى، وذلك بعدما أعلن في وقت سابق إنقاذهم.
 
 
 
وكانت الناقلة "كيويونغ صن" راسية بسبب سوء الأحوال الجوية، وطلبت المساعدة بعد الساعة 7:00 من صباح الأربعاء (22:00 مساء الثلاثاء بتوقيت غرينتش)، وأبلغت عن أن السفينة كانت تميل.

وأفاد خفر السواحل الياباني بأنها كانت تحمل 980 طنا من حمض الأكريليك، وأن الطاقم يتكون من كوريين اثنين وثمانية إندونيسيين ومواطن صيني واحد.
