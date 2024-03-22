Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو... مشاهد من الفضاء تُظهر بدء الربيع في النصف الشمالي للأرض

Lebanon 24
22-03-2024 | 10:49
بدأ الربيع رسميا في النصف الشمالي للأرض، ما يعني أن النهار سيصبح أطول تدريجيا من الآن وحتى الصيف.

وحدث الاعتدال الربيعي عندما أشرقت الشمس مباشرة فوق خط الاستواء ووصل طول النهار والليل إلى أطوال متساوية تقريبا في كافة أنحاء العالم. (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
عربي-دولي

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

