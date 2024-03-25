كامالا هاريس بموقف محرج جدّاً... هكذا تفاعلت مع أغنيّة تنتقدها (فيديو)

Kamala Harris mindlessly dances to song protesting her visit to US colony of Puerto Rico, stops clapping once her aide translates it.
🎵 "We want to know, Kamala, what did you come here for? We want to know what you think of the colony." pic.twitter.com/lkko4hCnW3
— COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) March 23, 2024
