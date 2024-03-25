Advertisement

عربي-دولي

كامالا هاريس بموقف محرج جدّاً... هكذا تفاعلت مع أغنيّة تنتقدها (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
25-03-2024 | 09:15
تعرضت نائبة الرئيس الأميركي كامالا هاريس لموقف محرج خلال زيارة إلى بورتوريكو، حيث شوهدت وهي تصفق وتتمايل على أغنية احتجاجية ضدها قبل أن يقوم أحد مساعديها بترجمة كلمات الأغنية.

وبعد إلقاء تصريحات في عاصمة الإقليم سان خوان، توقفت هاريس عند حيّ سانتورسي للقيام بجولة في مركز مجتمع جويوكو والاستماع إلى قادة المجتمع.

وصادفت مجموعة من المتظاهرين يحملون لافتات كتب عليها "كامالا هاريس مجرمة حرب"، إلى جانب فرقة تعزف الموسيقى.

وبدأت هاريس تصفق دون وعي وتومئ برأسها وتبتسم فرحة عندما بدأ رجل بالغناء باللغة الإسبانية خارج المركز المجتمعي، ولكن بعد ذلك ظهر أحد المساعدين لإبلاغها بما تعنيه الكلمات، وفجأة توقفت.

وحسب ترجمات متعددة، فكانت الأغنية تقول: "نريد أن نعرف يا كامالا، لماذا أتيت إلى هنا؟ نريد أن نعرف.. نائب الرئيس هنا يصنع التاريخ. نريد أن نعرف رأيها في المستعمرة. عاشت فلسطين الحرة وهايتي أيضا". (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
عربي-دولي

