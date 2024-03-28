بالفيديو طائرة عسكرية تشتعل في السماء.. ما مصير قائدها؟

More video of a fighter jet crashing over Sevostopol
According to Ukrainian media, it could be a Russian Su-35 4th generation fighter jet. According to unconfirmed information, the military plane could allegedly have been shot down by Russian air defense systems. pic.twitter.com/blylMZ996y
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 28, 2024
