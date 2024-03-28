Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو طائرة عسكرية تشتعل في السماء.. ما مصير قائدها؟

Lebanon 24
28-03-2024 | 13:42
تحطّمت طائرة عسكرية روسية في البحر قبالة سواحل شبه جزيرة القرم التي ضمّتها موسكو في العام 2014.

وقال حاكم مدينة سيفاستوبول ميخائيل رازفوزاييف في رسالة عبر تطبيق تلغرام، "سقطت طائرة عسكرية في البحر"، من دون الإشارة إلى أي سبب وراء هذا الحادث.

وأظهرت لقطات متداولة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي طائرة مشتعلة وهي تسقط من السماء.

وأضاف رازفوزاييف أنّ "الطيار قفز بسلام وتمّ انتشاله من قبل عناصر الإنقاذ في سيفاستوبول على بعد حوالى مئتي متر من الشاطئ"، موضحاً أنّ "حياته ليست في خطر".

وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو أخرى الطيار وهو ينجرف بالمظلة بعد القفز. (العربية)
 
 
