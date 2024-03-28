Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو حادث مروّع جدّاً... حافلة سقطت عن جسر وعدد القتلى مرتفع

Lebanon 24
28-03-2024
لقي 45 شخصا حتفهم في جنوب إفريقيا في حادث سقوط حافلة من جسر على ارتفاع 50 مترا قبل أن تتحطم في قاع واد.

وأعلنت وزارة النقل، في بيان، أن الحادث "أدى إلى سقوط 45 قتيلا على الأقل وإصابة شخص بجروح خطيرة". (سكاي نيوز)
 
 
