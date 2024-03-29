Advertisement

عربي-دولي

لأوّل مرة في تاريخ الـ"بوت هاوس".. رفع الأذان في بيت الوزير الأول في اسكتلندا (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
29-03-2024 | 11:45
نشر الوزير الأول في اسكتلندا حمزة يوسف فيديو لرفع الأذان في "بوت هاوس"، مرجحا أن تكون هذه المرة الأولى التي يحدث فيها ذلك.

ويظهر الفيديو الشيخ رباني وهو يرفع الأذان في مقر إقامة الوزير الأول الرسمية، وعلق حمزة قائلا: "يفطر المسلمون عند غروب الشمس مع دعوة للصلاة". وأشار إلى أن هذه اللقطة ربما تكون المرة الأولى التي يتم فيها رفع الأذان الإسلامي للصلاة في "بوت هاوس" مع أصدقاء من مختلف الطوائف الدينية.

يذكر أن حمزة يوسف، الذي شغل منصب عضو في البرلمان الاسكتلندي عن غلاسكو بولوك منذ عام 2016 وفي غلاسكو بين عامي 2011 و2016، هو أول وزير مسلم وغير أبيض في الحكومة الاسكتلندية. (روسيا اليوم)
 
