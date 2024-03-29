Muslims break their fast at sunset with the call to prayer. Today, Sheikh Rabbani performed the call to prayer in Bute House with friends from across different faith communities.
Quite possibly the first time the Islamic call to prayer has been performed in Bute House! pic.twitter.com/xU4XwDZdln
— Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) March 28, 2024
