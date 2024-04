جريمة عائلية مروعة.. هكذا فقدت "ماريا" حياتها (فيديو)

⚠️VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED⚠️



‘HONOUR’ MVRDER IN ISLAMIC PAKISTAN

(Toba Tek Singh area 477 JB)



A man strangles his sister to d€ath as his father, another man, and a woman watch on. After the mvrder, the father hands his son some water to rehydrate.https://t.co/6IuWmUqslL