ما قام به مرعب... شاب قفز من علو شاهق وارتطم بالصخور وحالته حرجة جدّاً

Lebanon 24
18-04-2024 | 16:48
سجل مقطع فيديو لحظات مرعبة لشاب يحاول القفز الى مياه البحر ويخطئ بتقديراته ويصطدم بالصخور ، بينما يراقبه رفاقه من السياح البريطانيين في حالة من الذهول.

وتم إخراج الرجل البالغ من العمر 40 عامًا بعيدًا عن كهف بحري يُدعى Charco El Tancon في بويرتو سانتياغو، بعد أن أصيب "بجروح خطيرة" في ساقيه.


وأظهرت لقطات لأصدقاء الشاب، يقومون بالعد التنازلي من الرقم خمسة قبل أن يطلق نفسه في الهواء.

لكن الرجل قفز بعيدًا جدًا، وتجاوز البحر واصطدم بقدميه بالصخور المحيطة بحوض السباحة الذي يقع على عمق عشرات الأقدام. (العربية)
 
 
