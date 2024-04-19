Advertisement

إقتصاد

بعد إسبانيا وإيرلندا.. بلجيكا تُطالب بفرض رسوم على مُنتجات "إسرائيل"

Lebanon 24
19-04-2024 | 13:01
ذكرت نائبة رئيس الوزراء البلجيكي بيترا دي سوتر عبر منشور على منصة إكس، أن بلجيكا ستقود مبادرة مراجعة اتفاقية الشراكة بين الاتحاد الأوروبي و"إسرائيل"، داعية إلى فرض رسوم جمركية على منتجات المستوطنات اليهودية.
 
وأكدت دي سوتر أن بلادها ستشارك في رعاية قرار أممي يدعم العضوية الكاملة لفلسطين في الأمم المتحدة.
 
وكانت إسبانيا وأيرلندا طالبتا بمراجعة عاجلة للاتفاقية التجارية التي تمنح لـ"إسرائيل" العديد من الامتيازات في سوق الاتحاد الأوروبي. (عربي21)
 
المصدر: عربي21

إقتصاد

عربي-دولي

