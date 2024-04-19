بعد إسبانيا وإيرلندا.. بلجيكا تُطالب بفرض رسوم على مُنتجات "إسرائيل"

Decided: Belgium will take the lead at the EU level to re-evaluate our Association Agreement with Israel.
We will co-sponsor a UN resolution in favour of full Palestinian UN membership.
And we call for an EU-wide import duty on products coming from illegal Israeli settlements.
— Petra De Sutter (@pdsutter) April 19, 2024
