Advertisement

عربي-دولي

فيديو مرعب.. شاب يطلق النار من سيارته على حشدٍ من الجموع

Lebanon 24
21-04-2024 | 04:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-1190006-638492912377643665.jpg
Doc-P-1190006-638492912377643665.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
في مشهد مرعب وكأنه من فيلم هوليوودي، ظهر شاب يرفع يده من سقف سيارته وهو يدور بها وسط حشد من الجموع ويطلق النار عشوائياً.

وفيما تناقل العديد من الأميركيين هذا المشهد، على مواقع التواصل، أعلنت شرطة ممفيس في ولاية تينيسي الأميركية أنها استجابت لحادث إطلاق نار جماعي قرب منتزه "أورانج ماوند"، اليوم الأحد.

كما أفاد رئيس شرطة ممفيس سي جيه ديفيس أن شخصين لقيا حتفهما وأصيب 14 آخرون بجروح خطيرة متأثرين بالأعيرة النارية، وفق ما نقلت شبكة ABC24.

إلى ذلك، أوضحت الشرطة أن إطلاق النار وقع في حفل أقيم دون تصريح في المنتزه المذكور، وحضره نحو 300 شخص.
 
Advertisement


كما أشارت إلى أن عناصرها ما زالوا يبحثون عن المشتبه بهم، لافتة إلى أن شخصين على الأقل أطلقا النار.(العربية)

المصدر: العربية

عربي-دولي

منوعات

فيديو

تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
08:40 | 2024-04-21
08:24 | 2024-04-21
08:00 | 2024-04-21
07:46 | 2024-04-21
07:30 | 2024-04-21
07:22 | 2024-04-21
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24