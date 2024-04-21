Advertisement

مستوطن حاول إزالة علم فلسطين.. فانفجر به (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
21-04-2024 | 03:36
أصيب مستوطن بجروح طفيفة اليوم الأحد جراء انفجار عبوة ناسفة في منطقة مستوطنة كوخاف هشاحر في وسط الضفة الغربية، بينما كان يحاول إزالة علم فلسطين.

وأظهر مقطع فيديو رجلا يقترب من علم فلسطيني نصب على جانب الطريق رقم 458، ويحاول إزالته ولحظتها تنفجر عبوة ناسفة.
 
ووصلت فرق "نجمة داود الحمراء" وقوات الجيش الإسرائيلي إلى مكان الحادث الذي لا تزال ملابساته قيد التحقيق.

وقالت خدمة الطوارئ التابعة لمنظمة "إنقاذ بلا حدود" إن الرجل تلقى العلاج في مكان الحادث بعد تعرضه لإصابات طفيفة ورفض نقله إلى المستشفى. (روسيا اليوم)

المصدر: روسيا اليوم

05:28 | 2024-04-21
05:00 | 2024-04-21
04:58 | 2024-04-21
04:39 | 2024-04-21
04:37 | 2024-04-21
04:29 | 2024-04-21
