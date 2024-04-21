مستوطن حاول إزالة علم فلسطين.. فانفجر به (فيديو)

An Israeli civilian is lightly injured as a result of an improvised explosive device near the West Bank settlement of Kohav HaShahar, medics say. The man was trying to remove a Palestinian flag on the side of the Route 458 highway when it exploded, footage shows. pic.twitter.com/YMgyNbVfby
— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) April 21, 2024
