عربي-دولي

بالصور تغيير ملحوظ في مشية بايدن... ما السبب وراء ذلك؟

Lebanon 24
26-04-2024 | 08:27
أدخل الرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن تغييرا ملحوظا على التقليد المتّبع لدى رؤساء الولايات المتحدة أثناء سيره وعودته في بروتوكول استقلال المروحية الرئاسية "مارين ون" من حديقة البيت الأبيض.

وذكر موقع "أكسيوس" أنه بدلا من المشي عبر الحديقة الجنوبية للبيت الأبيض من وإلى المروحية بمفرده أصبح الآن وفي كثير من الأحيان محاطا بمساعديه.

وعلّل الموقع أهمية هذا التغيير بأن المساعدين كانوا يسيرون عادة بين بايدن وموقع كاميرات الصحفيين خارج البيت الأبيض، وأن التأثير البصري يتمثل في جعل الانتباه أقل إلى مشية بايدن المترددة والمتشنجة وهو الذي يبلغ من العمر 81 عاما. (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
عربي-دولي

منوعات

