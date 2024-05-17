Advertisement

عربي-دولي

إعصار قوي يضرب أميركا.. سقوط قتلى وانقطاع التيار الكهربائي عن مليون شخص (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
17-05-2024 | 03:31
قُتل 4 أشخاص على الأقل في مدينة هيوستن بولاية تكساس الأميركية نتيجة لإعصار ضرب الولاية، حسبما ذكرت قناة "سي بي إس" التلفزيونية، نقلا عن السلطات المحلية.

وذكرات القناة: "تسبب الإعصار بانقطاع التيار الكهربائي عن حوالي مليون مواطن، كما توفي شخصان نتيجة سقوط الأشجار".
 
وقال عمدة الولاية جون ويتمير للصحفيين: "لدينا عاصفة قوية، وسرعة رياح تبلغ 160 كيلومترا في الساعة، أي ما يعادل "إعصار آيك"، وتسببت بدمار كبير وسط المدينة".
 

