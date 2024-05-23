Advertisement

عربي-دولي

لكل شاب يفكر في الزواج... اليكم نصيحة غريبة من بايدن (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
23-05-2024 | 02:30
قدم الرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن نصيحة غريبة لكل شاب يفكر في الزواج، مؤكدا على ضرورة اختيار عائلة لديها 5 بنات!


وبينما كان يتحدث عن إنجازاته التشريعية يوم الثلاثاء الماضي في نيو هامبشاير، كان لدى بايدن بعض النصائح الغريبة، حيث قال: "لكل شاب يفكر في الزواج، تزوج في أسرة بها 5 بنات أو أكثر"، مضيفا: "واحدة منهم سوف تحبك دائما".

وزوجة بايدن، جيل تريسي، هي الأكبر بين 5 أخوات، وسبق أن انضمت إليها أخواتها في عدة مناسبات بالبيت الأبيض.
 
وبعد خطابه، ذهب الرئيس الأميركي للتحدث إلى الجمهور. وأعطى جاك براون البالغ من العمر 7 سنوات، وكارتر براون البالغ من العمر 5 سنوات، المال لشراء المثلجات. (RT)

