لكل شاب يفكر في الزواج... اليكم نصيحة غريبة من بايدن (فيديو)

Did I just hear this right? Biden says marry into a family with five daughters so you’ll have options? One of them will always love you. That must have been what he told Hunter. Date your dead brother’s wife so you can date your underage niece too. pic.twitter.com/2bDCxny00l
— Colette Harrington (@sweetcarolinatv) May 22, 2024
