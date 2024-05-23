قتلى وجرحى.. فيديو مرعب لانهيار منصة في تجمع انتخابيّ!

5 killed and dozens injured from stage collapse at Citizens' Movement party rally in Mexico.
Mexico has seen its most violent election cycle since 1990 with more than 200 public servants, politicians and candidates being killed so far in 2024.
