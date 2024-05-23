Advertisement

عربي-دولي

قتلى وجرحى.. فيديو مرعب لانهيار منصة في تجمع انتخابيّ!

Lebanon 24
23-05-2024 | 05:54
Doc-P-1203153-638520659262264045.jpg
Doc-P-1203153-638520659262264045.jpg photos 0
في فيديو مرعب انتشر خلال الساعات الماضية في المكسيك، انهارت منصة بشكل مفاجئ خلال تجمع انتخابي ما أسفر عن مقتل خمسة أشخاص وإصابة 50 آخرين.

وأظهرت لقطات فيديو للحادث بثتها وسائل إعلام محلية شاشة عملاقة تنهار خلال الفعالية.

كذلك في لقطات أخرى بثت عبر منصة "إكس"، ظهر أشخاص يُنتشلون من بين كومة هياكل حديد.

من جانبه أكّد المرشح للانتخابات الرئاسية أنه لم يُصب بأذى في تجمّعه الانتخابي في بلدة سان بيدرو غارسا.

وكتب على "إكس": "أنا بخير وأتواصل مع السلطات" بشأن ما حدث، مضيفًا "أهم ما في الأمر الآن هو تقديم الرعاية اللازمة للضحايا". (العربية)
 
 
عربي-دولي

منوعات

