Advertisement

عربي-دولي

عالم الزلازل الهولنديّ المُثير للجدل يُطلق تحذيراً مرعباً: هذا ما سيحصل غداً أو الإثنين

Lebanon 24
25-05-2024 | 10:04
A-
A+
Doc-P-1204025-638522534773679127.jpg
Doc-P-1204025-638522534773679127.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
يواصل راصد الزلازل الهولندي المثير للجدل فرانك هوغربيتس، الظهور مجدداً ليحذر من زلازل وشيكة ستقع حسب توقعاته غداً أو بعده.

فقد شارك الخبير عبر حسابه على منصة "إكس"، تغريدة نقلاً عن الهيئة الفلكية SSGEOS التي يرأسها تشير إلى أن هندسة الكواكب التي تشمل عطارد والزهرة في يومي 24-25 أيار الجاري تشير إلى احتمال وقوع زلزال كبير، ربما في الفترة من 26 إلى 27 أيار تقريبا.


كما قال إن عمليات الاقتران الكوكبي مع عطارد، قد تؤدي إلى زيادة النشاط الزلزالي بشكل عام على مدار هذا الأسبوع.
 
 
 
Advertisement

عربي-دولي

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
12:27 | 2024-05-25
11:59 | 2024-05-25
10:50 | 2024-05-25
10:45 | 2024-05-25
10:30 | 2024-05-25
10:13 | 2024-05-25
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24