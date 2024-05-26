ماسك وساكس يكشفان عن سلاح حروب المستقبل (فيديو)

اعتبر رجل الأعمال الأميركي الملياردير أيلون ماسك أن الأسلحة المستخدمة الآن في العالم لم تعد مناسبة للحروب الحديثة، و"عفا عنها الزمن".
وكتب ماسك في حسابه على منصة "إكس" تعليقا على فيديو للملياردير الأمريكي ديفيد ساكس: "حاملات الطائرات، ومثل كل شيء يقوده البشر ويتحكمون به، تعتبر تقنيات عفا عنها الزمن".
وكان ساكس قد تحدث في حوار بالفيديو نشره على حسابه في منصة "إكس" وقال فيه إن "الطائرات بدون طيار ستصبح مستقبل الحرب".
وأضاف ساكس: "إذا فشلت الولايات المتحدة في إدراك ذلك قريبا، فسوف يتغير توازن القوى العالمي بشكل جذري". (روسيا اليوم)
“There’s no question, [drones are] the future of warfare and you’re seeing that it’s creating a lot of opportunities for asymmetric warfare.
If that continues and we don’t have a good response to this problem, it’s really going to change the balance of power.”@DavidSacks on… pic.twitter.com/MCWAhTEYxb
— ALL-IN TOK (@all_in_tok) May 25, 2024
