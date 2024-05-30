Advertisement

عربي-دولي

أسير إسرائيلي يُهاجم حكومة نتنياهو: يريدون أن نعود جثثا

Lebanon 24
30-05-2024 | 13:54
Doc-P-1206009-638526999475085685.png
Doc-P-1206009-638526999475085685.png photos 0
اتّهم أسير إسرائيلي في غزة يُدعى ألكسندر توربانوف الحكومة الإسرائيلية بأنها "لا تريد أن تدفع الثمن لنعود أحياء، بل يريدون أن نعود جثثا".

وقال ألكسندر توربانوف في الفيديو:" أنا بخير، على الرغم من أن الجيش وسلاح الجو حاول قتلي عدة مرات.. شكرا لسرايا القدس على الاهتمام بحياتي".

وأوضح الأسير الإسرائيلي أنه "سيقول الحقيقة"، قائلا: "حكومة رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو، والمستوى الأمني يكذبون عليكم، قالوا لكم إنهم يعملون على استعادتنا عبر الضغط العسكري، ولكن عمليا يبحثون عنا لقتلنا، هم لا يريدون أن يدفعوا الثمن لنعود أحياء، يريدون أن نعود جثثا.. إنه سعر رخيص ومفضل لديهم".

ووجه الأسير طلبا لكل "المتظاهرين بالضغط على حكومة نتنياهو".

وأضاف: "الحكومة التي لا تقدر حياة مواطنيها لا تستحق أن تستمر.. إفعلوا كل شيء من أجل قيام حكومة جديدة".(روسيا اليوم)
 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
