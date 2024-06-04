Advertisement

صحة

تسجيل صوتي يكشف.. هكذا تمّ إجبار الناس على لقاح "كورونا"!

Lebanon 24
04-06-2024 | 07:52
عرض تسجيل صوتي لمدير معهد الحساسية والأمراض المعدية أنتوني فاوتشي، يعترف فيه بإجبار الأفراد على الحصول على لقاح كوفيد-19 وارتداء الكمامات وفرض التباعد الاجتماعي.

وخلال جلسة استماع للجنة الفرعية المختارة المعنية بجائحة فيروس كورونا عرض المشرعون التسجيل الصوتي، الذي جاء فيه: "التفويضات تدفع الناس إلى التخلي عن هرائهم الأيديولوجي والحصول على التطعيم. بمجرد أن يشعر الناس بالتمكين والحماية قانونيا... المدارس والجامعات والشركات ستفرض اللقاحات".
 
 
وأضاف: "لقد ثبت أنه عندما تجعل الأمور صعبة على الناس في حياتهم، فإنهم يفقدون هراءهم الأيديولوجي، ويتم تطعيمهم".

وبعد تشغيل التسجيل، سئل فاوتشي عما إذا كانت جميع الاعتراضات على لقاح كوفيد-19 هي "هراء أيديولوجي"، فأجاب قائلا: "لا، ليسوا كذلك، وهذا ليس ما كنت أشير إليه".

وخلال الجلسة، تعرض فاوتشي لمزيد من الضغط بشأن ما إذا كانت اللقاحات تمنع بالفعل انتشار الفيروس، فرد قائلا: "هذه قضية معقدة. لأنه في البداية، كان للتكرار الأول للقاحات تأثير، ليس بنسبة 100%، ولم يكن تأثيرا كبيرا، فقد منع العدوى ومن ثم انتقال العدوى بشكل واضح".

وتابع: "ومع ذلك، من المهم الإشارة إلى شيء لم نكن نعرفه في وقت مبكر وأصبح واضحا مع مرور الأشهر، وهو أن متانة الحماية ضد العدوى، وبالتالي انتقال العدوى، كانت محدودة نسبيا. في حين أن مدة الحماية من الأمراض الخطيرة والاستشفاء والوفيات كانت أطول. ولم نكن نعرف ذلك في البداية". (روسيا اليوم)

