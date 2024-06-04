تسجيل صوتي يكشف.. هكذا تمّ إجبار الناس على لقاح "كورونا"!

Anthony Fauci confronted on his 'ideological bullshit' comments in regards to vaccine mandates:
Fauci: "It's been proven that when you make it difficult for people in their lives, they lose their ideological bullshit, and they get vaccinated."
"Are all objections to covid… pic.twitter.com/gx9V4tDG0n
— Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) June 3, 2024
Anthony Fauci confronted on his 'ideological bullshit' comments in regards to vaccine mandates:
Fauci: "It's been proven that when you make it difficult for people in their lives, they lose their ideological bullshit, and they get vaccinated."
"Are all objections to covid… pic.twitter.com/gx9V4tDG0n