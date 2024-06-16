Advertisement

عربي-دولي

ما سبب "تجمد" "وزلة" بايدن خلال حفل للمانحين في لوس أنجلوس؟

16-06-2024 | 23:57
بعدما  تجمد الرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن خلال حفل للمانحين في لوس أنجلوس، علق نائب السكرتير الصحفي للبيت الأبيض أندرو بيتس على ما نشرته وسائل الإعلام. 

وقال أندرو بيتس إن الرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن لم يتجمد في مكانه خلال فعالية انتخابية في لوس أنجلوس، بل ببساطة استقبل المؤيدين من المسرح.

وأضاف أن محاولات وسائل الإعلام لجعله وكأنه تجمّد كونهم لا يستطيعون قبول القيادة التي تعزز النمو الاقتصادي القوي وتحد من جرائم العنف.

وانتقد أندرو بيتس صحيفة "نيويورك بوست" حيث قال إن "الصحيفة الحزينة الصغيرة لروبرت مردوخ عادت إلى عدم احترام قراءها ونفسها مرة أخرى من خلال التزييف الرخيص".
 
 
وتداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مقطع فيديو جديدا لبايدن خلال حفل للمانحين في لوس أنجلوس اعتبر دليلا جديدا على التراجع الكبير في قدراته العقلية والذهنية. وظهر في المقطع المتداول الرئيس الأميركي الأسبق باراك أوباما رفقة بايدن على خشبة المسرح وهما يودعان الضيوف في حفل أقيم في لوس أنجلوس.

وفي اللحظة التي لوح فيها أوباما بيده وسار نحو المخرج وقف بايدن متجمدا مع ابتسامة عريضة على وجهه بلا حراك الأمر الذي دفع أوباما ليمسك يد خلفه ويخرجه من المنصة.

وفي وقت سابق خلال قمة G7 في إيطاليا بدأ الرئيس بايدن بـ"التجوال" خلال عرض مظليين قبل أن تتدخل رئيسة وزراء البلد المضيف جورجيا ميلوني لـ"إعادته" إلى مجموعة القادة. (روسيا اليوم)
