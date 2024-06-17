Advertisement

عربي-دولي

أوباما أنقذه... إليكم ما حدث مع بايدن على خشبة المسرح! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
17-06-2024 | 06:07
مرة جديدة "تجمد" الرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن لعدة ثوان خلال حفل لجمع التبرعات في لوس أنجلوس، بحضور نجوم هوليوود.

ووثق فيديو، الرئيس السابق باراك أوباما مع بايدن على خشبة المسرح وهما يودعان الضيوف في نهاية الحفل.
 
وفي اللحظة التي لوّح فيها أوباما بيده ليهم بالخروج، وقف بايدن جامداً مع ابتسامة عريضة على وجهه بلا حراك لثوان، ما دفع الرئيس الأميركي السابق ليُمسك به، ويُخرجه من على المسرح. (العربية)
 
 
