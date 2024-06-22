Advertisement

حريق ضخم بمبنى سكني شاهق في أستانا في كازاخستان

Lebanon 24
22-06-2024 | 08:27
أفادت وسائل الإعلام الكازاخية باندلاع حريق ضخم في مبنى سكني شاهق في العاصمة أستانا اليوم السبت.
 
 
وأشارت وسائل الإعلام إلى استمرار فرق الإطفاء في إخماد الحريق، فيما لم ترد أنباء عن ضحايا أو إصابات.
 
