حريق ضخم بمبنى سكني شاهق في أستانا في كازاخستان

🚨🇰🇿BREAKING: 26-STOREY APARTMENT BLOCK ON FIRE IN KAZAKHSTAN
According to initial reports, cladding on the outside of the building caught fire, which spread rapidly.
There are no reports of any casualties yet as emergency services work to evacuate the building.
Source: SHOT pic.twitter.com/FDczjp03t1
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 22, 2024
