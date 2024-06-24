Advertisement

عربي-دولي

فقدتهما في عيد الاضحى.. أم ثكلى تودّع طفلتيها في فلسطين (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
24-06-2024 | 05:06
فقدت إمرأة فلسطينية طفلتيها اللتين قضتيا بقصف إسرائيلي في أول أيام عيد الأضحى، مشيرة إلى أنها "دفنت طفلتيها وزوجها بيديها ولم تستطع حضنهما".

وقالت إيناس، الأم الثكلى: "الأم بتصحى بالليل عشان تتفقد أولادها تغطيهم خوفا عليهم من البرد، بس أنا دفنت بناتي بإيديا خوفا عليهم من الدنيا الظالمة غطيتهم بإيدي في التراب ماحسنت أودعهم، غطيتهم عشان يروحو لعند الله".
 
وفي سياق منفصل، أفادت منظمة "أنقذوا الطفولة" البريطانية، بأن تقديراتها تشير إلى "فقدان نحو 21 ألف طفل في غزة نتيجة الحرب الإسرائيلية على القطاع".

وقبل أيام قال المتحدث باسم منظمة الأمم المتحدة للطفولة جيمس إلدر، إن "القتل والدمار اللذين يمارسهما الجيش الإسرائيلي في قطاع غزة لن يجلبا السلام للأطفال أو المنطقة". (روسيا اليوم)
المصدر: روسيا اليوم

