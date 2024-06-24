فقدتهما في عيد الاضحى.. أم ثكلى تودّع طفلتيها في فلسطين (فيديو)

Enas Haniyeh lost her husband, Hazem, and two of her daughters on the first day of Eid; they were killed by the Israeli occupation forces.



فقدت إيناس هنية زوجها حازم واثنتين من بناتها في اليوم الأول من العيد، حيث قتلوا على يد قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي. pic.twitter.com/5ysB1Gs1BV