عربي-دولي

نتنياهو يهنّئ بايدن: صديق عظيم لإسرائيل!

Lebanon 24
08-11-2020 | 09:45
هنأ رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي، بنيامين نتنياهو، الرئيس الأميركي المنتخب، جو بايدن، على فوزه في الانتخابات الرئاسية الأميركية، ووصفه بأنّه "صديق عظيم لإسرائيل".

وكتب نتنياهو في تغريدة، اليوم الأحد، على حسابه على تويتر "نهنىء جو بايدن وكمالا هاريس". وأضاف: "جو نعرف بعضنا منذ حوالى 40 عاماً وعلاقتنا دافئة وأنا أعلم أنك صديق عظيم لإسرائيل". 

وتابع رئيس الوزراء الاسرائيلي "آمل أن أتمكن من الذهاب إلى أبعد من ذلك معكما لمزيد من تعميق التحالف الخاص بين الولايات المتحدة واسرائيل".
 
 
المصدر: الحرة
