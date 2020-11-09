عربي-دولي

دونالد ترامب يقيل وزير الدفاع مارك إسبر... من عيّن خلفاً له؟

Lebanon 24
09-11-2020 | 21:30
أعلن الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب، أنه أنهى خدمة وزير الدفاع مارك إسبر وعين كريستوفر ميلر، مدير المركز الوطني لمكافحة الإرهاب، قائما بأعمال وزير الدفاع بأثر فوري.

وقال ترامب على تويتر:"تم إنهاء خدمة مارك إسبر. يسعدني أن أعلن أن كريستوفر ميلر، مدير المركز الوطني لمكافحة الإرهاب (الذي أقر مجلس الشيوخ تعيينه بالإجماع) والذي يحظى باحترام واسع، سيكون القائم بأعمال وزير الدفاع بأثر فوري".

