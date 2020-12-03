عربي-دولي

أميركا تسجل أكبر حصيلة وفيات منذ نيسان.. و100 ألف حالة تتلقى العلاج بالمستشفيات

Lebanon 24
03-12-2020 | 10:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-771505-637425830460539166.jpg
Doc-P-771505-637425830460539166.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
شهدت الولايات المتحدة الأميركية، أمس الأربعاء، حصيلة قياسية سواء على مستوى الوفيات أو الإصابات الناجمة عن فيروس كورونا المستجد.
وبحسب جامعة جونز هوبكنز الأميركية، سجلت الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية 2733 حالة وفاة جديدة بفيروس كورونا المستجد خلال الأربع والعشرين ساعة الماضية.

وبحسب مشروع تتبع كوفيد-19 تعد تلك أكبر حصيلة يومية للوفيات منذ تفشي الوباء في الولايات المتحدة.
أما الإصابات فقد تخطت حاجز 195 ألف إصابة جديدة بالفيروس داخل البلاد.
 


عدد لم تشهده المستشفيات من قبل

وفي ذات السياق، تجاوز عدد المصابين بفيروس كورونا المستجد الذين يتلقون العلاج داخل المستشفيات في الولايات المتحدة، الأربعاء، عتبة المئة ألف مريض، في حصيلة قياسية أخرى.

وأكد مرصد تتبع كوفيد-19 في الولايات المتحدة، أن هناك حاليا 100 ألف و226 مصابا بكورونا يتلقون العلاج في المستشفيات في الولايات المتّحدة.

وأشار إلى أنها المرة الأولى التي يتخطى فيها عدد حالات الاستشفاء عتبة المئة ألف.

وأعلنت منظمة الصحة العالمية كوفيد-19 وباء عالميا منذ الحادي عشر من آذار الماضي، وإلى الآن أصيب أكثر من 64.4 مليون شخص بالفيروس حول العالم، و1.49 مليون وفاة بحسب تقديرات جامعة جون هوبكنز.

وتبقى الولايات المتحدة الدولة الأكثر تضررا بسبب الوباء حيث سجلت قرابة 14 مليون حالة إصابة بالوباء وأكثر من 273 ألف حالة وفاة.

المصدر: سبوتنيك
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
12:30 | 2020-12-03
12:00 | 2020-12-03
11:30 | 2020-12-03
11:30 | 2020-12-03
11:00 | 2020-12-03
10:30 | 2020-12-03
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
RSS
live news
interact with twitter in lebanon
sports in lebanon
top news in lebanon
Download our applications
go to lebanon
whats going on - lebanon
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
صحة
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
RSS
health in lebanon
women in lebanon
politics in lebanon
technology in lebanon
Download our applications
latest news
upcoming events
news on smart phones
apple news
Download our applications
RSS
whats on facebook
vip men on twitter
todays news
breaking news
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website