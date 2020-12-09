صور جوية "في قلب الجبال" تكشف ما فعلته إيران بعد تفجير منشأة "نطنز" النووية

A new NYT visual investigation shows that for the first time, new tunnel entrances for underground construction are visible under a ridge in the mountain foothills south of the Natanz nuclear facility in #Iran. https://t.co/5zpfeE0Wri
— Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) December 9, 2020
A new NYT visual investigation shows that for the first time, new tunnel entrances for underground construction are visible under a ridge in the mountain foothills south of the Natanz nuclear facility in #Iran. https://t.co/5zpfeE0Wri
In our latest story, I break down some of the recent construction at the Natanz nuclear facility, #Iran. Using satellite images, we identify likely new tunnel entrances for an apparent new underground facility. https://t.co/5DvgjQsQVh pic.twitter.com/6xRcX773xD
— Christoph Koettl (@ckoettl) December 9, 2020
In our latest story, I break down some of the recent construction at the Natanz nuclear facility, #Iran. Using satellite images, we identify likely new tunnel entrances for an apparent new underground facility. https://t.co/5DvgjQsQVh pic.twitter.com/6xRcX773xD