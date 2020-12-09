عربي-دولي

صور جوية "في قلب الجبال" تكشف ما فعلته إيران بعد تفجير منشأة "نطنز" النووية

Lebanon 24
09-12-2020 | 16:14
A-
A+
Doc-P-773450-637431272864708608.jpg
Doc-P-773450-637431272864708608.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
على بعد 140 ميلا جنوبي طهران، حيث توجد منشأة نطنز النووية، أظهرت صور فضائية ملتقطة من أقمار اصطناعية أن إيران تقوم بنقل منشأة نووية محصنة تحت الأرض، وفق تحقيق نشرته صحيفة نيويورك تايمز.

وعلى ما يبدو فإن إيران تعيد بناء المبنى الذي تعرض لانفجار في تموز الماضي في نطنز، حيث كانت تخزن أجهزة الطرد المركزي، ولكنه هذه المرة "في قلب الجبال"، وفق ما وعد رئيس هيئة الطاقة الذرية الإيرانية في حينها.

جيفري لويس، خبير في برامج التسلح في معهد ميدلبري للدرسات الدولية في كالفورنيا، قال لـ"نيويورك تايمز" إن الصور الفضائية تشير إلى أن المنشأة الجديدة ستكون أكثر أمانا لتجميع أجهزة الطرد المركزي، خاصة وأنها بعيدة عن الطريق العام، وتقع بين تلال لحمايتها من أي هجوم جوي.

ويرى أن الصور تظهر وجود مدخلين لأنفاق لسلسلة من التلال الكبيرة، والمساحة ما بينهما تكفي لاستيعاب منشأة بالحجم ذاته الذي انفجر خلال الصيف الماضي.
 


ودعمت أليسون بوتشيوني، وهي خبيرة في مركز الأمن والتعاون الدولي التابع لجامعة ستنافورد، ما قاله لويس، وأشارت إلى وجود مسارات جديدة ظاهرة يمكن تحديدها لأن لونها أفتح من لون الطريق الحالي.

وكانت طهران تستخدم مبنى كبيرا في منشأة نطنز لتجميع أجهزة الطرد المركزي، وآلات تخصيب اليوروانيوم، وهو ما كانت قد أوقفته بعد الاتفاق النووي لعام 2015، لكنها عادت مرة جديدة لتكديس اليورانيوم المخصب بعد انسحاب الولايات المتحدة من الاتفاق قبل عامين.



 
المصدر: الحرة
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
21:30 | 2020-12-09
20:30 | 2020-12-09
20:00 | 2020-12-09
19:30 | 2020-12-09
19:27 | 2020-12-09
15:30 | 2020-12-09
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
RSS
live news
interact with twitter in lebanon
sports in lebanon
top news in lebanon
Download our applications
go to lebanon
whats going on - lebanon
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
صحة
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
RSS
health in lebanon
women in lebanon
politics in lebanon
technology in lebanon
Download our applications
latest news
upcoming events
news on smart phones
apple news
Download our applications
RSS
whats on facebook
vip men on twitter
todays news
breaking news
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website