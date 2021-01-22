عربي-دولي

"كان ترامب يفاجئ به ضيوفه".. بايدن يتخلى عن "الزر الأحمر النووي" (صور)

Lebanon 24
22-01-2021 | 17:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-786667-637469026508873505.jpg
Doc-P-786667-637469026508873505.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
من المعروف أن كل رئيس جديد يأتي إلى البيت الأبيض يقوم بتغيير ديكور وأثاثات مقامه الجديد، لكن اللافت هذه المرة، هو ليس غياب الأثاث القديم فحسب، وإنما كذلك "الزر الأحمر"  المفضل لدى الرئيس السابق دونالد ترامب، في المكتب البيضاوي.

ويبدو إن الزر كان بمثابة شيء لافت للانتباه. وفي عام 2017 كشف عنه ترامب لصحفيين في أسوشيتد برس وفاينانشال تايمز، بعد أن وصفه أحدهم، مازحا، بأنه "زر نووي".

الزر ببساطة كان وسيلة تنبيه لموظفي الخدمة، تعني رغبته الفورية في زجاجة "دايت كوك" مثلجة.

وفي تغريدة، نشر المعلق السياسي توم نيوتن، الخميس، صورة للرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن بمكتبه الرئاسي الجديد، وسط حزمة من الأوامر الرئاسية، لكنها خلت من الزر الأحمر الشهير.
 


وكتب: "الرئيس بايدن أزال زر (الدايت كوك). عندما أجرى @ShippersUnbound وأنا مقابلة مع دونالد ترامب في عام 2019، أصبحنا مفتونين بما فعله الزر الأحمر الصغير. في الختام، ضغط ترامب على الزر، وسرعان ما أحضر كبير الخدم مشروب دايت كولا على طبق فضي. لكن الزر ذهب الآن". 


ووفقا لـ "ذا هيل"، كتب  الموظف السابق في البيت الأبيض كليف سيمز في كتابه "فريق الأفاعي"، أن ترامب  استخدم "مزحة الزر النووي" كثيرا، مشيرا إلى أن  ترامب، الذي يقال أنه يستهلك 12 علبة دايت كوك يوميا، كان يفاجيء ضيوفه بضغطة الزر الأحمر، إلى حد الاندهاش.

إذن، بإزالة بايدن للزر الأحمر لترامب، لا يكون قد تخلى عن إرث سلفه السياسي فحسب، بل حتى الشخصي، حسب وسائل إعلام أميركية.
المصدر: الحرة
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
18:30 | 2021-01-22
18:00 | 2021-01-22
17:30 | 2021-01-22
16:30 | 2021-01-22
16:00 | 2021-01-22
15:30 | 2021-01-22
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
صحة
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website