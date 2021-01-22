عربي-دولي

بوتين بحث ورئيس المجلس الأوروبي قضية المعارض الروسي نافالني

Lebanon 24
22-01-2021 | 16:00
Doc-P-786755-637469214991423342.jpg
Doc-P-786755-637469214991423342.jpg photos 0
أجرى الرئيس الروسي، فلاديمير بوتين، ورئيس المجلس الأوروبي، شارل ميشيل، اليوم الجمعة، اتصالاً هاتفياً تناول خاصة قضية المعارض الروسي أليكسي نافالني.

وأكدت الرئاسة الروسية "الكرملين" في بيان أن "بوتين ناقش مع ميشيل الوضع حول نافالني بطلب من الجانب الأوروبي"، من دون الكشف عن المزيد من التفاصيل بشأن فحوى الحوار بهذا الشأن.

وذكر "الكرملين" أن "بوتين وميشيل بحثا بالتفصيل واقع العلاقات بين روسيا والاتحاد الأوروبي، مع التركيز على ضرورة إقامة التعاون العملي في المجالات ذات الاهتمام المشترك".

وبحسب ما نقلت شبكة "روسيا اليوم" عن "الكرملين"، فقد "أعار بوتين وميشيل في المكالمة اهتماماً إلى محاربة انتشار فيروس "كورونا" المستجد، وخاصة فرص التعاون في التطعيم ضد الوباء إنتاج اللقاحات".

من جانبه، ذكر رئيس المجلس الأوروبي على حسابه في "تويتر" أنه جدد في الاتصال مع بوتين إدانة الاتحاد لاعتقال نافالني ودعا إلى الإفراج عنه فوراً.
 
وطالب ميشيل روسيا بإطلاق تحقيق شامل وشفاف في "حادثة التسميم" الذي تعرض له نافالني في آب الماضي.
 


وكان نافالني نقل في 20 آب الماضي في حالة غيبوبة إلى مستشفى في مدينة أومسك الروسية، بعد أن تدهورت صحته فجأة عندما كان على متن طائرة متوجهة من مدينة تومسك إلى موسكو.

وبعد عدة أيام، وافقت الحكومة الروسية بطلب من عائلة نافالني، على نقله إلى ألمانيا، وأعلنت برلين لاحقاً عن اكتشاف أدلة تؤكد أنّ نافالني تعرض للتسميم باستخدام مادة "نوفيتشوك".

وحمّل نافالني عناصر في هيئة الأمن الفدرالية الروسية المسؤولية عن تسميمه.

وتنفي موسكو صحة هذه الادعاءات بشكل قاطع، وشددت على أنّ الفحوصات التي خضع لها نافالني في أومسك لم تكشف أثار أي مواد سامة في جسمه، متهمة ألمانيا برفض التعاون في التحقيق بالموضوع، فيما اتهم الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين أجهزة استخبارات أجنبية بفبركة القضية.

وعاد نافالني إلى روسيا الأحد الماضي، وتم توقيفه في مطار "شيريميتيفو" بتهمة انتهاك شروط وقف تنفيذ عقوبة السجن الصادرة بحقه سابقا بتهمة الاختلاس.

وأمرت محكمة في روسيا مؤخراً اعتقال نافالني حتى 15 شباط المقبل. 
 
 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
