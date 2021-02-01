عربي-دولي

مقاتلة روسية تحلق على علو منخفض من مدمرة أميركية في البحر الأسود (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
01-02-2021 | 15:30
A-
A+


Doc-P-789869-637477914291609648.jpg
Doc-P-789869-637477914291609648.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
نشرت البحرية الأميركية مقطعا مصورا يظهر تحليق مقاتلة روسية من نوع "سو 24" على علو منخفض بجوار المدمرة "دونالد كوك" في البحر الأسود.

ففي تغريدة نشرتها البحرية جاء فيها: "تعمل البحرية الأميركية بانتظام في البحر الأسود لصالح الناتو والحلفاء والشركاء لضمان الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة. اليوم، تعمل المدمرة الأميركية دونالد كوك في المياه الدولية في البحر الأسود، وتقوم الطائرة الروسية Su-24 بتحليق منخفض بالقرب منها".

يذكر بأن المدمرة الأميركية "دونالد كوك"، المسلحة بصواريخ توماهوك كروز، دخلت مياه البحر الأسود في 23 كانون الثاني. وأفادت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أن بحارتنا كانوا يتتبعون تحركات السفينة الأميركية. بعد خمسة أيام، دخلت مدمرة أخرى تابعة للبحرية الأميركية، بورتر، البحر الأسود. لوحظت أثناء عبوره مضيق البوسفور.
 
 
 
 
 
 
المصدر: سبوتنيك
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
20:30 | 2021-02-01
20:00 | 2021-02-01
19:30 | 2021-02-01
19:00 | 2021-02-01
18:00 | 2021-02-01
17:00 | 2021-02-01
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
صحة
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website