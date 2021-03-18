زيارة نتنياهو تابع.. قرقاش: الإمارات لن تكون طرفا في الانتخابات

From the UAE’s perspective, the purpose of the Abrahamic Accords is to provide a robust strategic foundation to foster peace and prosperity with the State of Israel and in the wider region. The UAE will not be a part in any internal electioneering in Israel, now or ever.
— د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) March 17, 2021
