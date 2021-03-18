عربي-دولي

زيارة نتنياهو تابع.. قرقاش: الإمارات لن تكون طرفا في الانتخابات

18-03-2021 | 07:00
أكدت الإمارات، أنها لن تكون طرفا في الانتخابات الإسرائيلية المزمعة الأسبوع المقبل، وسط تقارير عن زيارة مرتقبة لرئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو الساعي لدعم حظوظه قبل أيام من الاقتراع.

وكتب مستشار رئيس الدولة أنور قرقاش على "تويتر": "من وجهة نظر دولة الإمارات، فإن الهدف من الاتفاقات، هو توفير أساس استراتيجي قوي لتعزيز السلام والازدهار مع دولة إسرائيل وفي المنطقة الأوسع".
 



وأضاف: "لن تكون الإمارات طرفا في أي عملية انتخابية داخلية في إسرائيل، الآن أو في أي وقت".

بدوره، قال وزير الصناعة والتكنولوجيا المتقدمة الإماراتي سلطان الجابر، إن "إعلان الإمارات عن دراسة احتمال استثمار 10 مليارات دولار في إسرائيل ينطلق من أهداف تجارية ولا يمت بصلة بالسياسة".

وأضاف، أن "ذلك يتماشى مع سجل الإمارات في البحث عن فرص للاستثمار من حول العالم".

من جهته، وعد نتنياهو في وقت سابق، بجذب استثمارات ضخمة من الخارج، بما فيها الإمارات، قائلا: "ولي عهدها يؤمن بالمعجزة الاقتصادية الإسرائيلية".
المصدر: وكالات
