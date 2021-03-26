عربي-دولي

إلى "العزيز ماكرون".. الروس يردون على الرئيس الفرنسي بعد تصريحات مثيرة للجدل

Lebanon 24
26-03-2021 | 11:25
علق مصممو اللقاح الروسي "سبوتنيك V"، على تصريح الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون حول أن أوروبا اصطدمت بنوع جديد من الحرب العالمية بسبب اللقاحات.

واتهم ماكرون، روسيا والصين بمحاولة استخدام اللقاحات ضد فيروس كورونا، كوسائل للتأثير. ودعا الدول الأوروبية إلى إظهار الاستقلالية في إنتاج اللقاحات.

وأضاف الخبراء الروس، في تغريدة على "تويتر": "العزيز إيمانويل ماكرون، نحن نحاول إبعاد اللقاحات عن السياسة - هذا هو أفضل أمل لنا لكي يعم السلام في كل العالم، وليس الحرب".
 
 
ودعا الخبراء الروس، الجانب الفرنسي، إلى الانضمام للدول التي قررت إنتاج اللقاح داخل أراضيها. وقالت التغريدة: "لا شك في أن إنتاج اللقاحات المختلفة، هو الطريق إلى لقاح الاستقلالية. معا سنكون أقوى".

في وقت سابق، قال المفوض الأوروبي للسوق الداخلية تيري بريتون، إن أوروبا لن تحتاج إلى لقاح "سبوتنيك V" الروسي، لأنها منحت الموافقة لأربعة لقاحات لتستخدم داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي، والتي ستكون كافية لتحقيق مناعة القطيع.

من جانبه، لم يستبعد رئيس الوزراء الإيطالي ماريو دراغي، أن تقوم بلاده في غياب التنسيق داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي، بطلب اللقاح الروسي. 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
