عربي-دولي

إطلاق نار جماعي في ميامي.. قتيلان و20 مصابا على الأقل (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
30-05-2021 | 07:30
أكدت الشرطة الأميركية أن شخصين قتلا وأصيب 20 آخرون على الأقل جراء إطلاق نار وقع في مدينة ميامي الليلة الماضية.

وأكدت الشرطة المحلية أن ثلاثة أشخاص مجهولين وصلوا إلى قاعدة مناسبات بسيارة وأطلقوا النار عشوائيا على حشد من الناس كان أمامه في انتظار حفل مقرر.

وأشارت الشرطة إلى أن منفذي الهجوم فروا من موقع الحادث بسيارتهم.
 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
