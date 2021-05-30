إطلاق نار جماعي في ميامي.. قتيلان و20 مصابا على الأقل (فيديو)

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: mass shooting reported in Northwest Miami Dade - Hialeah/Miami Lakes area. 7630 Nw 186st

** 16 shot, 2 dead@ParkerBranton is on the scene gathering details and @TrentKellyWPLG is at the hospital. More coming up @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/xL7q1iMXnt