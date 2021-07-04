عربي-دولي

تحطّم طائرة فلبينية على متنها 92 شخصاً.. وإنقاذ 40 منهم!

04-07-2021 | 02:00
أفادت وكالة "فرانس برس" نقلاً عن قائد القوات المسلحة الفلبينية عن تحطم طائرة عسكرية، اليوم الأحد، تقل 85 شخصاً إضافة إلى 8 أشخاص من الطيارين والطاقم.

وأكد قائد القوات المسلحة الفلبينية سيريليتو سوبيخانا أن طائرة من طراز "C130" تابعة لسلاح الجو تحطمت الساعة 11:30 صباح اليوم في مقاطعة سولو جنوبي البلاد.

وأوضح سوبيخانا أن الحادث وقع عندما حاولت الطائرة الهبوط في مدرج مطار جزيرة جولو في المقاطعة.

وقال في تصريحات للصحافيين إن عمليات الإنقاذ للركاب وأفراد الطاقم مستمرة، مشيراً إلى أنه تم إنقاذ 40 شخصا على الأقل.

وفي وقت لاحق، نقلت وكالة "رويترز" عن وزير الدفاع الفلبيني دلفين لورينزانا، أن الطائرة المنكوبة كانت تقل 92 شخصاً بينهم 3 طيارين و5 من أفراد الطاقم الآخرين.

وقال وزير الدفاع للصحافيين إن 17 جثة تم انتشالها في موقع الكارثة، متوقعا ارتفاع حصيلة الضحايا.
 
 
 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
