تحطّم طائرة فلبينية على متنها 92 شخصاً.. وإنقاذ 40 منهم!

#Philippines #AirForce: One of the newly delivered C-130H from the US (t/n: 5125) crashed today in Sulu.
AFP stated that it was carrying 85 people when it crashed. The plane was recently commissioned into the Philippine Air Force back in January 2021. pic.twitter.com/2Mi93htHHq
— Granger (@GrangerE04117) July 4, 2021
LOOK: The C-130 crash site in Patikul, Sulu on Sunday (July 4, 2021). The aircraft was on a troop transport mission, according to AFP chief Gen. Cirilito Sobejana. | via Priam Nepomuceno (📸: courtesy of Bridge Bridge, PTV) pic.twitter.com/aVlGfs43f7
— Phil News Agency (@pnagovph) July 4, 2021
