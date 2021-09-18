زلزال يهز مدينة لوس أنجلوس الأميركية

Good evening Southern California. Did you feel the magnitude (M) 4.3 quake about 1/2 mile southeast of Carson at 7:58 pm PT? The #ShakeAlert system was activated and estimated the quake at M4.7 within 4.3 seconds. See: https://t.co/9YL0rMUazo pic.twitter.com/45KbpoYKcv
— USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) September 18, 2021
