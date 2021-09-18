عربي-دولي

زلزال يهز مدينة لوس أنجلوس الأميركية

Lebanon 24
18-09-2021 | 07:30
A-
A+
Doc-P-865097-637675496453137171.jpg
Doc-P-865097-637675496453137171.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
قالت هيئة المسح الجيولوجي الأميركية إن زلزالا قوته 4.4 درجة هز مدينة لوس أنجلوس، الجمعة، قبل الساعة الثامنة مساء بتوقيت المحيط الهادئ (03:00 بتوقيت غرينتش يوم السبت).
 
وشعر الناس بالزلزال في جنوب كاليفورنيا، من وادي سان فرناندو إلى سانتا آنا.

ووقع الزلزال على بعد أقل من ميل من ويست كارسون، وعلى بعد ميل واحد من لوس أنجلوس، وعلى بعد ميلين من تورانس ولونغ بيتش، وفقا لصحيفة "لوس أنجلوس تايمز".

وفي الأيام العشرة الماضية، حصلت هزتان بقوة تجاوزت 3 درجات، في مكان قريب.

ووقع الزلزال على عمق 9.2 ميل (نحو 15 كلم)، فيما لم ترد أنباء فورية عن وقوع أضرار أو إصابات.

ويذكر أن ما معدله خمسة زلازل تتراوح قوتها بين 4 و5 درجات، تحدث سنويا في منطقة لوس أنجلوس الكبرى، وفقا لبيانات حديثة من الهيئة، جمعت خلال الثلاث سنوات الماضية.
 
المصدر: الحرة
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
10:30 | 2021-09-18
10:00 | 2021-09-18
09:30 | 2021-09-18
09:00 | 2021-09-18
08:30 | 2021-09-18
08:00 | 2021-09-18
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رياضة
متفرقات
صحة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website