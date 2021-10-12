البحرين تستضيف أول حفل زفاف يهودي منذ أكثر من 50 عاما

Yesterday was historic as we celebrated the first Jewish wedding in #Bahrain in 52 years! While I know that every mother thinks their child’s wedding is monumental, this one truly was! it’s very hard to find adequate words to describe how much it means for it to be my son pic.twitter.com/Lbb8w8TOqW
— Houda Nonoo (@hnonoo75) October 11, 2021
من ثمرات السلام بين اسرائيل والبحرين! 🇧🇭🇮🇱 حياة يهودية زاخرة مع اول زفاف يهودي في المملكة منذ 52 عاما! الف مبروك للزوجين وعقبال المزيد من الأفراح والليالي الملاح@hnonoo75 pic.twitter.com/Q6B8UvvNK8
— إسرائيل بالعربية (@IsraelArabic) October 11, 2021
