عربي-دولي

البحرين تستضيف أول حفل زفاف يهودي منذ أكثر من 50 عاما

Lebanon 24
12-10-2021 | 08:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-874055-637696202320760528.jpg
Doc-P-874055-637696202320760528.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
لأول مرة منذ أكثر من نصف قرن، تزوج الأحد زوجان يهوديان في البحرين، في خطوة وصفها موقع "تايمز أوف إسرائيل" بـ"العلامة الفارقة" للجالية اليهودية في الدولة الخليجية، التي أقامت علاقات دبلوماسية مع إسرائيل عام 2020.

ووقعت البحرين والإمارات اللتان لم تخوضا حروبا مع إسرائيل، اتفاقي تطبيع علاقات مع إسرائيل في 15 سبتمبر 2020، قبل أن يسير على خطاهما السودان والمغرب.

وأقيم حفل الزفاف في فندق ريتز كارلتون في المنامة وحصل على شهادة كوشير بمساعدة من الاتحاد الأرثوذكسي، والعريس هو نجل هدى نونو، سفيرة البحرين السابقة لدى الولايات المتحدة، وهي عضو في الجالية اليهودية في البحرين.

وقالت نونو، عبر حسابها في تويتر: "كان حفل زفاف ضخم، وهذا ما تريده كل أم".
 
المصدر: الحرة
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
09:30 | 2021-10-12
09:00 | 2021-10-12
08:30 | 2021-10-12
07:51 | 2021-10-12
07:30 | 2021-10-12
07:05 | 2021-10-12
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رياضة
متفرقات
صحة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website